International Orchid Show Begins in Tokyo; About 1 Million Orchid Flowers on Display
16:25 JST, February 5, 2025
The Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show 2025 opened on Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. The event is organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and others.
About 1 million orchid flowers are on display at the 35th event, which features varieties such as Rebunatsumoriso, a wild orchid species endemic to the Rebun Island, Hokkaido. The top prize in the show went to t Paphiopedilum wardii, also called “Osumi.”
Princess Tsuguko of Takamado spoke at the opening ceremony, “I would be glad if visitors would not only appreciate the beauty of orchids, but also consider the importance of preserving the environment and biodiversity.”
