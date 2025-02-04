6 Arrested for Involvement in Tourist-Targeted Prostitution Business; Brothels in Kabukicho Catered to Visitors Using Translation App
18:00 JST, February 4, 2025
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of providing rooms for prostitution targeting foreign tourists, in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.
The arrested included Kazuki Sudo, 54, from Hyakunincho, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, manager of SPARAKU, a brothel in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district. The arrests of Sudo and five others were made on Sunday and Monday, police said.
According to the announcement, the six were suspected of having female employees use rooms at SPARAKU and another brothel in Kabukicho from October to December last year, knowing that the women would be prostituting themselves. Sudo allegedly admitted to the charge, saying, “We appealed [to foreign tourists], telling them that we could provide cheap sex with Japanese women.”
Sixty to seventy percent of the two brothels’ customers were foreigners, and they did business in currencies from 16 countries and regions, including U.S. dollars, Chinese yuan, and the currencies of India, Qatar, Mexico and Argentina.
The female employees apparently used a translation app to communicate with foreign customers.
It is rare for the police to expose brothels that cater to foreign tourists, and the MPD believes that the two locations were bringing in a total of about ¥1.2 million per day.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
-
Japan’s Fuji TV Sought by Minister to Conduct Early Investigation on Masahiro Nakai’s Problem
-
3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son