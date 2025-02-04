News in Pictures / Rescuers Continue to Search for Driver in Enlarged Sinkhole in Saitama Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: A slope is constructed by excavators to the left of the sinkhole on Thursday, after the two sinkholes combined into one. Right: Rescuers continue to build a slope on Saturday.

Rescue operations were still underway on Monday for a driver whose truck fell into a sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Jan. 28.

The rescuers, who have not been able to get close to where the driver is thought to be, have been building a slope to allow heavy machinery to operate inside the hole. On Monday, they were lengthening the slope as they tried to detour around water that was found in the hole.

The water inside the hole is suspected to be sewage that has flowed out of a nearby sewer pipe.

Rescue operations continue into the night on Jan. 28.

A sinkhole first appeared around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28. The hole, about 10 meters in diameter and 10 meters deep, is near the middle of the intersection, and a truck that was passing through fell into it.

The driver, in his 70s, was able to talk to rescuers during the first several hours, but a mudslide occurred near the cab of the truck, keeping rescuers at bay.

Households near the road collapse were advised to evacuate. The prefectural government has also called on more than a million residents in the prefecture to refrain from washing clothes and taking baths to reduce domestic wastewater flowing into the sewer pipe.

On Wednesday, the chassis of the truck was lifted out by a crane, but the driver’s cab remained in the hole. The same day, a new sinkhole occurred near the first hole.

The land between the two sinkholes collapsed on Thursday, creating one large hole.

The initial sinkhole is seen at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

The second sinkhole is seen at left on Wednesday. A truck missing its cab that has been lifted out of the first sinkhole lies on the ground nearby.

The inside of the sinkhole is seen on Monday.



