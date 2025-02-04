Record-Breaking Snowfall Observed in Hokkaido; Snowfall Expected to Continue from Western to Northern Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A car is stranded at an intersection in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on Tuesday

The Pacific Ocean side of Hokkaido was hit by record-breaking snowfall from Monday night, under the influence of a developing low-pressure system. The strongest cold front of this winter is currently moving over Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution, as heavy snowfall is expected to continue Tuesday afternoon in a wide area from western to northern Japan.

According to the agency, snowfall at six observation sites on the Pacific side of Hokkaido marked the largest amount ever recorded, including Obihiro where 120 centimeters of snow was observed in the 12 hours through 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Snow removal work could not keep up with the snowfall, and cars were stranded in many areas of the city.

The following amounts of snowfall are expected in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Wednesday: 100 centimeters in the Hokuriku region, including Niigata Prefecture; 80 centimeters in the Tokai region (Gifu Prefecture); 70 centimeters in the Tohoku region; 60 centimeters in the Kinki region; 50 centimeters in Hokkaido and the Chugoku region; 30 centimeters in Shikoku and northern Kyushu; and 15 centimeters in southern Kyushu. The cold wave is expected to last about a week.