Delta Plane Declares Emergency; Lands Safely at Haneda, No Injuries
12:35 JST, February 4, 2025
A Delta Air Lines plane declared an emergency at about 2:35 p.m. on Monday but landed safely at Haneda Airport about three hours later. 166 people aboard were not injured. Flight 275 from Detroit, Michigan, to Tokyo declared the emergency after the instrument display showed that air pressure in the left tire of the two front wheels had decreased.

