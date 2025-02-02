Home>Society>General News

Japan’s Fifth H3 Rocket Launched


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:58 JST, February 2, 2025

The fifth H3 rocket was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday.

