100 Hours Passed Since Sinkhole Appeared in Yashio, Saitama; Truck Driver Still Not Found

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Rescue workers working to save the truck driver are seen at the site of the sinkhole on Friday in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

Saturday marked over 100 hours since the sinkhole appeared at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture. There is still no information of the truck driver who became trapped in the sinkhole after his truck fell in.

Meanwhile, anywhere within a 200 meters radius from the sinkhole has been designated as warning zone and temporary shelters have been set up for local residents. The city also calls for limiting the use of sewage system.

According to Yashio city government, gas supply, which had been suspended in some areas of the city, has been fully reinstated.