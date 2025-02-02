Dinosaurs Roar Back to Life at Okinawa Theme Park; Visitors to Experience Rich Environment of Northern Okinawa Island
11:13 JST, February 2, 2025
Junglia Okinawa, a theme park where visitors can enjoy nature, is set to open on July 25 in the northern part of Okinawa Island, Osaka-based marketing firm Katana Inc. has announced.
The theme park, which is currently under construction in Okinawa Prefecture, features 22 attractions and is hoping to draw visitors from both Japan and overseas.
The main attraction is Dinosaur Safari, in which visitors get on an off-road vehicle and experience what it would be like to explore a jungle and see various dinosaurs. On Horizon Balloon, visitors can climb into a hot-air balloon to view the rich natural environment of the Yanbaru area. There is also a spa, where guests can immerse themselves in a tropical atmosphere.
“This theme park will give you a sense of excitement, luxury and a feeling of liberation that will make your trip to Okinawa the best ever,” Katana Chief Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Morioka said at a press conference in Tokyo.
Admission is ¥6,930, including tax, for those aged 12 or older and ¥4,950 for those aged 4 to 11. Admission is ¥8,800 for adults visiting from overseas.
Junglia Okinawa, which is on about 60 hectares of land that was formerly a golf course, straddles Nakijin and Nago in Okinawa Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
8 Injured in Hammer Attack at University Campus in Tokyo; Woman in Her 20s Arrested
-
Japan’s Fuji TV Sought by Minister to Conduct Early Investigation on Masahiro Nakai’s Problem
-
3 Stabbed near JR Nagano Station; 1 Man Dies after Taken to Hospital (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China