Dinosaurs Roar Back to Life at Okinawa Theme Park; Visitors to Experience Rich Environment of Northern Okinawa Island

Courtesy of Japan Entertainment Co.

A rendering of the Dinosaur Safari attraction at Junglia Okinawa

Junglia Okinawa, a theme park where visitors can enjoy nature, is set to open on July 25 in the northern part of Okinawa Island, Osaka-based marketing firm Katana Inc. has announced.

The theme park, which is currently under construction in Okinawa Prefecture, features 22 attractions and is hoping to draw visitors from both Japan and overseas.

The main attraction is Dinosaur Safari, in which visitors get on an off-road vehicle and experience what it would be like to explore a jungle and see various dinosaurs. On Horizon Balloon, visitors can climb into a hot-air balloon to view the rich natural environment of the Yanbaru area. There is also a spa, where guests can immerse themselves in a tropical atmosphere.

“This theme park will give you a sense of excitement, luxury and a feeling of liberation that will make your trip to Okinawa the best ever,” Katana Chief Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Morioka said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Admission is ¥6,930, including tax, for those aged 12 or older and ¥4,950 for those aged 4 to 11. Admission is ¥8,800 for adults visiting from overseas.

Junglia Okinawa, which is on about 60 hectares of land that was formerly a golf course, straddles Nakijin and Nago in Okinawa Prefecture.