Rescue Work Resumes for Man in Saitama Pref. Sinkhole; Slope Built to Enable Access for Heavy Machinery
17:17 JST, February 1, 2025
Firefighters resumed efforts to rescue a truck driver who fell into a sinkhole at an intersection in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday by laying a slope for heavy machinery at the site.
The driver, in his 70s, became trapped after his truck plunged into the sinkhole, which appeared on a prefectural road in the city Tuesday.
Bringing in heavy machinery to remove the debris, workers resumed the rescue operation.
The rescuers plan to move quickly to clear the mud and debris as rain and snow are expected in the area starting Sunday morning.
The cavity is about 15 meters deep, with mud and debris accumulated on the bottom to a height of about 8 meters. The slope leading to the hole is about 4 meters wide and about 30 meters long. The prefecture has been working on the construction of the slope since Thursday afternoon.
