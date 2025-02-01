Snowfall Forecast in Tokyo Metropolitan Area from Sunday Morning to Monday; 3 Centimeters Expected in Parts of Tokyo
12:12 JST, February 1, 2025
Due to a low-pressure system passing south of Honshu, snowfall is expected in the Tokyo metropolitan area from early Sunday morning through Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. In Tokyo, snowfall will mainly be in the Tama region in the western part of Tokyo, and there is a possibility of snow accumulation in the 23 wards of Tokyo.
According to the agency, 24 hours of snowfall from 6 a.m. on Sunday is expected to be up to 3 centimeters in the 23 wards. Expected snowfall includes: up to 5 centimeters in the mountainous areas and 1 centimeter on the plains in the northern Kanto region; up to 10 centimeters at areas such as Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokyo’s Tama region and Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture; and up to 3 centimeters on the plains in the southern Kanto region.
