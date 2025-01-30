Shogi Champ Fujii Presented with Custom Haori Coat; Crowdfunding behind Making of Gift to Ruyo Titleholder

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Champion shogi player Sota Fujii holds a haori coat during a ceremony on Wednesday at a hotel in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

The coat was made with the support of a crowdfunding campaign to honor the winner of the prestigious Ryuo title in its 37th year.

Fujii won last year’s best-of-seven Ryuo championship, which ended in December, by four matches to two, claiming the crown for a fourth consecutive time.