Yurikamome Line Suspended Due to Power Outage (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo



The Yurikamome Line service is currently suspended between Shimbashi and Ariake stations.

According to the company, it is due to a power outage that occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Yurikamome line initially suspended operations on all sections, but resumed operations between Ariake and Toyosu Stations at around 4:20 p.m.