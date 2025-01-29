Yurikamome Line Suspended Due to Power Outage (UPDATE 1)
16:53 JST, January 29, 2025
The Yurikamome Line service is currently suspended between Shimbashi and Ariake stations.
According to the company, it is due to a power outage that occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Yurikamome line initially suspended operations on all sections, but resumed operations between Ariake and Toyosu Stations at around 4:20 p.m.
