Home>Society>General News

Yurikamome Line Suspended Due to Power Outage (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:53 JST, January 29, 2025

The Yurikamome Line service is currently suspended between Shimbashi and Ariake stations.

According to the company, it is due to a power outage that occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Yurikamome line initially suspended operations on all sections, but resumed operations between Ariake and Toyosu Stations at around 4:20 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING