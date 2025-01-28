KyoAni Arsonist Shinji Aoba Withdraws Appeal; Death Sentence Finalized (UPDATE1)
17:18 JST, January 28, 2025
Shinji Aoba, 46, who was convicted of murder and other charges for his July 2019 fatal arson attack on the offices of Kyoto Animation Co. and sentenced to death by the Kyoto District Court, withdrew his appeal on Monday, according to the Osaka High Court.
The prosecution has not appealed, and the original verdict is now final. Thirty-six people were killed in Aoba’s attack.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
Japan Emperor Prays for World Peace in New Year’s Message
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes