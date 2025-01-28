KyoAni Arsonist Shinji Aoba Withdraws Appeal; Death Sentence Finalized (UPDATE1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shinji Aoba is seen on May 2020

Shinji Aoba, 46, who was convicted of murder and other charges for his July 2019 fatal arson attack on the offices of Kyoto Animation Co. and sentenced to death by the Kyoto District Court, withdrew his appeal on Monday, according to the Osaka High Court.

The prosecution has not appealed, and the original verdict is now final. Thirty-six people were killed in Aoba’s attack.