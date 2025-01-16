Home>Society>General News

Odakyu Line: Suspending Services between Shinjuku and Kyodo Stations, Romancecar Express Train Operations

11:37 JST, January 16, 2025

The Odakyu Line is currently suspending services between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations and the operation of the Romancecar limited express trains. There are also delays on services between Kyodo and Odawara stations, as well as on the Tama and Enoshima lines.

According to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., this is due to a signal equipment failure that occurred at around 5:30 am on Thursday between Shinjuku and Yoyogi-uehara stations.

