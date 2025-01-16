Odakyu Line: Suspending Services between Shinjuku and Kyodo Stations, Romancecar Express Train Operations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Odakyu Line sign

The Odakyu Line is currently suspending services between Shinjuku and Kyodo stations and the operation of the Romancecar limited express trains. There are also delays on services between Kyodo and Odawara stations, as well as on the Tama and Enoshima lines.

According to Odakyu Electric Railway Co., this is due to a signal equipment failure that occurred at around 5:30 am on Thursday between Shinjuku and Yoyogi-uehara stations.