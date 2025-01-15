Hakone Tozan Railway Services Resume Between Odawara, Hakone Yumoto Stations
14:27 JST, January 15, 2025
Services on the Hakone Tozan Railway between Odawara and Hakone Yumoto stations resumed at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The services were suspended due to a tree that fell on the tracks in the morning.
The Odakyu Romancecar limited express train service will also likely resume.
