Hakone Tozan Railway Services Suspended Between Odawara, Hakone Yumoto Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Romancecar limited express train

Services on the Hakone Tozan Railway have been suspended between Odawara and Hakone Yumoto stations after a tree fell on the tracks at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Services of the Romancecar limited express train have also been suspended on the same section.

The train operator said that services are expected to resume at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.