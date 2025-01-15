Home>Society>General News

Hakone Tozan Railway Services Suspended Between Odawara, Hakone Yumoto Stations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Romancecar limited express train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:40 JST, January 15, 2025

Services on the Hakone Tozan Railway have been suspended between Odawara and Hakone Yumoto stations after a tree fell on the tracks at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Services of the Romancecar limited express train have also been suspended on the same section.

The train operator said that services are expected to resume at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

