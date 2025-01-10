Yamagata Shinkansen Services Resume After Suspension Due to Heavy Snow (Update1)
10:16 JST, January 10, 2025 (updated at 11:40 JST, Jan. 10)
Yamagata Shinkansen services have resumed by around 11 a.m. Friday after they were suspended from the day’s first train due to heavy snowfall, according to East Japan Railway Co.
At JR Yamagata Station, people were seen gazing at signs announcing the service suspension, while others were seen dragging suitcases and lining up at the ticket counter.
