Weekly Flu Patients Highest since 1999, Totaling 64.39 per Medical Institution in Late December
16:27 JST, January 9, 2025
The number of influenza cases reported from about 5,000 fixed-point medical institutions across Japan was 64.39 per medical institution during the week of Dec. 23 to 29, marking the highest rates since 1999 when the current statistical method began being implemented, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced Thursday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
