Weekly Flu Patients Highest since 1999, Totaling 64.39 per Medical Institution in Late December

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura holds a sign warning about the spread of flu at the Aichi prefectural government office on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:27 JST, January 9, 2025

The number of influenza cases reported from about 5,000 fixed-point medical institutions across Japan was 64.39 per medical institution during the week of Dec. 23 to 29, marking the highest rates since 1999 when the current statistical method began being implemented, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced Thursday.

