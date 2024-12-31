Japan LDP Lawmaker Dies in Maldives After Going Missing While Snorkeling; Lawmaker’s Office Says Death was due to Drowning
10:53 JST, December 31, 2024
Toshiyuki Adachi, a House of Councillors member of the Liberal Democratic Party, died in the Maldives after he went missing while snorkeling on Friday, according to his office.
Adachi’s office said he died as a result of drowning.
