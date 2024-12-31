Home>Society>General News

Japan LDP Lawmaker Dies in Maldives After Going Missing While Snorkeling; Lawmaker’s Office Says Death was due to Drowning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toshiyuki Adachi

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:53 JST, December 31, 2024

Toshiyuki Adachi, a House of Councillors member of the Liberal Democratic Party, died in the Maldives after he went missing while snorkeling on Friday, according to his office.

Adachi’s office said he died as a result of drowning.

