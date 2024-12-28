Mt. Fuji Measured to be 5 cm Taller, Satellite Data Shows; New Method of Measuring Utilizes Michibiki Satellite, GPS

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mount Fuji is seen in November.

Through the use of advanced satellite technology, a reference point near the summit of Mt. Fuji is now measured to be at an elevation of 3,775.56 meters, 5 centimeters higher than previously recorded, resulting in Mt. Fuji being slightly taller, according to the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan (GSI).

However, as Mt. Fuji’s official elevation is based on the highest point near the summit and is rounded to the nearest meter, it will remain listed as 3,776 meters.

The conventional method to determine elevations nationwide has involved the use of about 17,000 reference points and repeatedly measuring the height differences between two points using specialized instruments. The method, which has been used since 1883, takes more than 10 years to update the elevation data nationwide, during which time discrepancies might occur due to the crust’s movement and other factors.

To address the issue, the GSI has been working to adopt a new method called satellite positioning, which calculates elevation data nationwide using Japan’s positioning satellite Michibiki and GPS.

The GSI intends to revise the national elevation data on April 1 using the new method. A preliminary measurement of a reference point near the summit of Mt. Fuji was conducted in July and was found to be 5 centimeters higher than previously recorded.