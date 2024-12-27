Home>Society>General News

Iran, South Africa, Botswana and El Salvador to Withdraw from 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Japan; Cape Verde Decides to Participate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:56 JST, December 27, 2024

Iran, South Africa, Botswana and El Salvador will withdraw from the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, according to sources. Cape Verde has decided to participate in the event. The total number of participating countries and regions now stands at 158.

