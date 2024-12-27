Japan’s MUFG Bank Also Hit by Similar Cyberattack as JAL; Metropolitan Police Department Working to Determine Source of Attacks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Airlines counters are seen crowded with people due to delays caused by a cyberattack, at Haneda Airport on Thursday.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. announced it was hit by a cyberattack, which resulted from large amounts of data being sent to the company, on Thursday. Japan Airlines Co. was also affected by a similar attack on the day. Both companies experienced temporary system failures, affecting their customers.

The government has become increasingly concerned about the attacks on JAL and MUFG Bank, as they are both considered to be critical infrastructure. It is believed the companies were affected by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, which are a type of cyberattack that sends large amounts of data.

After speaking with JAL representatives, the Metropolitan Police Department is analyzing external communication records to determine the source of the attack. The MPD is viewing the attack as an obstruction of business by damaging a computer.

No criminal statement or demand for money in exchange for restoring the system related to the attack on JAL has not been confirmed so far, according to the MPD.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The head office of MUFG Bank in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

MUFG Bank was hit by a similar attack, and some of company’s online banking customers had difficulty logging in from around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

So far, viruses or personal information leaks have not been detected.

The DDoS attacks are spreading worldwide. E-Gov, the government’s online system, was attacked in September 2022, resulting in the system being temporarily inaccessible. In May 2023, the official website of Hiroshima, the city where the Group of Seven summit was being held, also experienced system glitches.