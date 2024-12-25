JR Yokosuka Line Temporarily Suspended for a Second Time in One Day; Current Suspension is Due To Fire
18:35 JST, December 25, 2024
The JR Yokosuka Line has been temporarily suspended this evening due to a fire along the line, the second time just in a day, according to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East).
The fire broke out at around 5 p.m. somewhere between Higashi-Totsuka and Totsuka stations in Yokohama, causing the suspension of services between JR Tokyo Station and Kurihama Station in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.
The fire is also causing the suspension of services between Tokyo and Atami stations on the Tokaido Line and those between Shinjuku and Ofuna stations on the Shonan-Shinjuku Line.
There is currently no prospect for when these services will be resumed, according to JR East.
The Yokosuka Line was forced to be temporarily suspended this morning because a man died after apparently jumping from a platform at Higashi-Totsuka Station.
JR Yokosuka Line Temporarily Suspended After a Man Apparently Jumps from Platform; 22 Services Canceled, 67 Delayed over 2 Hours
