Japan to Remain 3rd-Largest U.N. Contributor
15:03 JST, December 25, 2024
NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — Japan will remain the third-largest contributor to the United Nations’ regular budget for 2025-2027, according to a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
The share of Japan’s contribution to the regular budget will drop by about 1 percentage point from the current level to 6.930%.
China’s contribution will rise by 4.75 points to 20.004%, exceeding 20% for the first time ever, reflecting its economic growth.
The share of the United States will remain unchanged at the upper limit of 22%.
As a result, there will be no change in the top three contributors to the U.N. budget in the order of the United States, China and Japan.
The share is calculated based on gross national income and other factors and revised every three years.
Japan overtook the former Soviet Union in 1986 to take second place. Japan’s share hit a peak of 20.573% in 2000 before starting to decline. Japan was overtaken by China in the 2018 revision to fall to third place.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
-
Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues
-
Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Core Inflation in Tokyo Accelerates in November
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction