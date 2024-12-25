Japan to Remain 3rd-Largest U.N. Contributor

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The U.N. headquarters building in New York

NEW YORK (Jiji Press) — Japan will remain the third-largest contributor to the United Nations’ regular budget for 2025-2027, according to a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The share of Japan’s contribution to the regular budget will drop by about 1 percentage point from the current level to 6.930%.

China’s contribution will rise by 4.75 points to 20.004%, exceeding 20% for the first time ever, reflecting its economic growth.

The share of the United States will remain unchanged at the upper limit of 22%.

As a result, there will be no change in the top three contributors to the U.N. budget in the order of the United States, China and Japan.

The share is calculated based on gross national income and other factors and revised every three years.

Japan overtook the former Soviet Union in 1986 to take second place. Japan’s share hit a peak of 20.573% in 2000 before starting to decline. Japan was overtaken by China in the 2018 revision to fall to third place.