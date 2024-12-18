Home>Society>General News

Japan’s Privately Developed Kairos No. 2 Rocket Launched


The Japan News

11:15 JST, December 18, 2024

The No. 2 Kairos rocket, developed by Space One Co., was launched from a launch pad in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

