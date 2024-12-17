Tokyo’s Chuo Line Rapid Service Suspended; Service Expected to Resume at 1:00 p.m.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An East Japan Railway logo

The JR Chuo Line Rapid Service has been suspended between Tokyo and Shinjuku stations in both directions since around 12:10 on Tuesday.

This is due to work being carried out to repair signal problems that occurred at Shinjuku Station shortly after 8:00 on the same day.

According to JR East, the service is expected to resume at around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.