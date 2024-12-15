Tokyo’s Chiyoda Line Resumes Services Between Otemachi and Yoyogi-koen Stations (UPDATE 1)
11:39 JST, December 15, 2024 (updated at 13:35 JST)
Tokyo Metro resumed operations on the Chiyoda Line between Otemachi and Yoyogi-koen stations on Sunday afternoon, after services along the section were suspended due to smoke at the line’s Nogizaka Station early Sunday morning.
