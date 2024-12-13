Shogi Star Sota Fujii Wins Ryuo Title for 4th Consecutive Time, Says Relaxing in Hot Springs Helped Him Play Well
17:26 JST, December 13, 2024
Sota Fujii defeated eighth-dan Yuuki Sasaki 4-2 in the best-of-seven Ryuo shogi championship series and won the title for the fourth consecutive time on Thursday.
In addition to the Ryuo title, Fujii also holds the Meijin, Oi, Oza, Kio, Osho and Kisei titles.
“I enjoyed the hot springs during my stay, so that helped me play in good condition,” Fujii said at a press conference on Friday morning at Ibusuki Hakusuikan in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, the venue of the sixth match.
At the start of the press conference, he held up a small board with the characters for “soi,” meaning creativity, written on it.
“I wrote it with the hope that I could make an ingenious move during the match or play a game that I would be satisfied with,” he said.
The Ryuo tournament is sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun, with special support from Nomura Holdings, Inc.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
-
Companies Expanding Use of Recycled Plastic; Technological Developments Improve Production Process, Allow Incorporation in Cars, Electronics
-
Overtourism Grows as Snow Cap Appears on Mt. Fuji; Local Municipalities Hard Pressed to Establish Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)