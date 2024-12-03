Tokyo Ginza: Small Fire Breaks Out at Chanel Store, Light Fixture Burned; Luxury Brand District Briefly Sent into Uproar

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Chanel store in Tokyo’s Ginza district, where a small fire broke out on Monday

A small fire broke out at a Chanel store in the Ginza district of Tokyo on Monday, burning a light fixture. No injuries have been confirmed, and local police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Tokyo fire department was notified of the fire at around 6:45 p.m. on the day, but the fire had already been extinguished by the time personnel arrived.

The fire occurred at a corner near Tokyo Metro Ginza Station, along a row of luxury brand stores. Several fire trucks rushed to the scene, and the area was briefly sent into an uproar.