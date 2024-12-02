Hokkaido Student Wins Prince Takamado Trophy at English Speech Contest; Kouichi Ito’s Speech on Confidence Takes Top Prize

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kouichi Ito receives the 76th Prince Takamado Trophy in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

An impassioned speech about confidence won Kouichi Ito the top prize at the 76th H.I.H. Prince Takamado Trophy All Japan Inter-Middle School English Oratorical Contest in Tokyo on Friday.

Twenty-seven finalists took the stage at Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Ito, 15, a third-year student at Sapporo Junior High School Attached to Hokkaido University of Education, also earned the Australian Embassy award.

In his speech titled “Hey! Do You Want My Autograph?” he spoke about his experience of taking on a prominent role in an elementary school play and how it became a turning point that helped him build confidence.

“Gaining confidence can sound a bit difficult,” he said. “But, like my experience, if you believe in yourself even once, take a step forward, and try your best; you can change your whole life. If I hadn’t taken that first step when I was in the 6th grade, I wouldn’t be here speaking to you today.”

He won sixth prize in last year’s contest. Speaking in an interview after the contest, he said: “My desire [at that time] to do my best the following year led to the best result. I want to make use of this experience in the situations where I will use English in the future.”



Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Ena Higuchi, upper, and Mayu Konishi speak at the contest in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The runner-up was Ena Higuchi, 15, a third-year student at Kogakukan Junior High School in Saga, who also received the Irish Embassy award.

Her speech titled “Achieving Peace” was based on her experience of participating in an art-based project focused on fostering peace. In the project, she worked with local children in Palau, which was under Japanese rule for about 30 years until the end of World War II. “I realized peace isn’t a goal accomplished by great leaders but an accumulation of small connections between people just like us,” Higuchi said.

After receiving the prize, she said: “Effort never betrays you. I’m really glad. I want to convey that peace is an achievable hope.”

Mayu Konishi, 14, a third-year student at Okayama University of Science Junior High School in Okayama, won third prize.

Konishi’s speech, “Beyond the Context,” was based on her experience of feeling friction in interactions with foreigners. In her speech, she explained that when people are trapped in their own social and cultural contexts, they see others “not as humans but as enemies.”

After quoting part of a 1904 poem by Akiko Yosano, she spoke about how all humans share the same feeling of love toward their friends and families “no matter what country or context we belong to” and emphasized the need “to overcome our differences and emphasize shared values.”

In an interview after receiving her prize, she mentioned that she could not help but think about war this year. “I’ll be glad If I was able to convey the importance of mutual understanding through communication,” she said.

After the event, about 600 people attended a reception at the Imperial Hotel in the ward.

The contest was organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and the Japan National Student Association Fund. TOSHIN HIGH SCHOOL was a special sponsor.

This year’s prizewinners were as follows:

Top prize: Kouichi Ito, Sapporo Junior High School Attached to Hokkaido University of Education (Hokkaido)

2nd: Ena Higuchi, Kogakukan Junior High School (Saga Prefecture)

3rd: Mayu Konishi, Okayama University of Science Junior High School (Okayama Prefecture)

4th: Reina Ueda, Sendai Ikuei Gakuen Shukoh Junior High School (Miyagi Prefecture)

5th: Riku Yasuda, Ashiya Municipal Yamate Junior High School (Hyogo Prefecture)

6th: Anri Komazawa, Tendo Municipal Daiyon Junior High School (Yamagata Prefecture)

7th: Chihiro Kawaguchi: Yamagata Municipal Daisan Junior High School (Yamagata Prefecture)

The World Family Award for Human Connection: Yuika Takane, Beppu Municipal Aoyama Junior High School (Oita Prefecture)