Yui Yokoyama, Former AKB48 Member, Has Married Shota Gogami, Member of Junretsu

Yomiui Shimbun file photo
Shota Gogami, left, a member of the vocal group Junretsu, and Yui Yokoyama, a former member of the girl band AKB48

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:32 JST, December 2, 2024

Yui Yokoyama, 31, a TV personality and former member of the girl band AKB48, has married Shota Gogami, 38, a member of the vocal group Junretsu, organizations including an agency to which Yokoyama belongs announced on Dec. 2.

