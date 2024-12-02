Yui Yokoyama, Former AKB48 Member, Has Married Shota Gogami, Member of Junretsu
14:32 JST, December 2, 2024
Yui Yokoyama, 31, a TV personality and former member of the girl band AKB48, has married Shota Gogami, 38, a member of the vocal group Junretsu, organizations including an agency to which Yokoyama belongs announced on Dec. 2.
