Victims of Fire at Japan Lawmaker Inoguchi’s Home Identified

The condominium of Kuniko Inoguchi is burnt after a fire in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The two victims of a recent fire at Japanese lawmaker Kuniko Inoguchi’s home have been identified as her husband, Takashi, a University of Tokyo professor emeritus, and first daughter, police said Sunday.

The fire occurred Wednesday at the apartment of Inoguchi, 72, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the possibility of a crime is low, and it is suspected to be accidental, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The identities of the 80-year-old husband and the 33-year-old daughter were confirmed through DNA analysis, with the cause of death attributed to the fire.

The fire is believed to have begun in or around the reception room in the center of the home, but the exact cause remains difficult to identify due to the intensity of the blaze.

Inoguchi’s family lived on the top floor of the six-story apartment building, but the floor was locked at the time of the incident. No signs of third-party involvement were found from security camera footage.

There was apparently no motive for Takashi or any other family member to start the fire, the police said, adding that no ignition sources such as a lighter were found in the room.

Inoguchi has told the police that her family did not use an oil stove and that no one in the family smoked. The police found no traces of oil in the room.

The fire, discovered around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, burned about 150 square meters of the sixth floor.

The blaze was extinguished eight and a half hours later. Their home had a large number of books, possibly allowing the fire to spread quickly.

Inoguchi, who is an international political scientist, and her second daughter were unharmed because they were out at the time of the fire.

Takashi, a distinguished figure in political science and international relations, served as professor at Chuo University, president of the University of Niigata Prefecture and president of the Japan Association of International Relations.

He was honored with the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon in 2023.