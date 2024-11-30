Home>Society>General News

JAL Plane’s Right Rear Tire Punctures While Landing at Kagoshima Airport; No Passengers or Crew Injured


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:59 JST, November 30, 2024

A Japan Airlines Flight 647 from Haneda Airport suffered a puncture in its right rear tire while landing at Kagoshima Airport in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday, according to the airport office.

The puncture occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. None of the 150 passengers and crew were injured, and there were no fires or fuel leaks.

