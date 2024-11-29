Santa Claus Arrives in Japan from Finland; Poses for Photos at Narita Airport, Creating Festive Atmosphere
21:00 JST, November 29, 2024
CHIBA — The man officially recognized by the Santa Claus Foundation of Finland as Santa Claus arrived at Narita Airport on Friday.
Wearing the familiar red outfit and sporting a long white beard, Santa appeared on the gangway and waved to people while saying, “Merry Christmas.”
At a passenger terminal, Santa responded to requests to have photographs taken with children and created a Christmassy atmosphere.
“I asked Santa to give me lots of ice cream to eat,” said Furi Kakutani, 3, who came to the airport from Chofu, western Tokyo, to meet Santa.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Ministry Eyes Improving Night-School Japanese Lessons; Aim Is To Help Foreigners Complete Junior High School
-
Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Susukino Building, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported (UPDATE 1）
-
Social Media Used to Cloak ‘Dark Part-Time Work’ in Japan; 41% of High School Students Have Seen Such Job Postings
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System