Santa Claus Arrives in Japan from Finland; Poses for Photos at Narita Airport, Creating Festive Atmosphere

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Santa Claus arrives at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday.

CHIBA — The man officially recognized by the Santa Claus Foundation of Finland as Santa Claus arrived at Narita Airport on Friday.

Wearing the familiar red outfit and sporting a long white beard, Santa appeared on the gangway and waved to people while saying, “Merry Christmas.”

At a passenger terminal, Santa responded to requests to have photographs taken with children and created a Christmassy atmosphere.

“I asked Santa to give me lots of ice cream to eat,” said Furi Kakutani, 3, who came to the airport from Chofu, western Tokyo, to meet Santa.