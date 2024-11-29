Home>Society>General News

Santa Claus Arrives in Japan from Finland; Poses for Photos at Narita Airport, Creating Festive Atmosphere

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Santa Claus arrives at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:00 JST, November 29, 2024

CHIBA — The man officially recognized by the Santa Claus Foundation of Finland as Santa Claus arrived at Narita Airport on Friday.

Wearing the familiar red outfit and sporting a long white beard, Santa appeared on the gangway and waved to people while saying, “Merry Christmas.”

At a passenger terminal, Santa responded to requests to have photographs taken with children and created a Christmassy atmosphere.

“I asked Santa to give me lots of ice cream to eat,” said Furi Kakutani, 3, who came to the airport from Chofu, western Tokyo, to meet Santa.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING