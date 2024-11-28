Home>Society>General News

M4.8 Quake Hits Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; Epicenter Is Off the Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

17:48 JST, November 28, 2024

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture at 5:31 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Its epicenter was in the sea off the prefecture. No tsunami is expected.

The temblor measured an intensity of 4 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Shika, and 3 in Wajima and Kahoku, the agency said.

