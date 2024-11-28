2 People Killed in Kawasaki Apartment Building Fire; Reported to Have Broken Out on 13th Floor
12:04 JST, November 28, 2024
An old man and old woman were killed in a fire that broke out on the 13th floor of a 14-story apartment building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, according to local police.
A resident of the condominium made an emergency call at around 8:30 p.m. and told police that the fire broke out on the 13th floor of the building.
A couple in their 80s and their son in his 50s were living in a room on the floor where the fire started, and the couple could not be reached. The son was out when the fire broke out. Police believe the two who died were the couple.
