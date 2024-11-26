Home>Society>General News

Fire Breaks Out after Explosion Heard in Building in Susukino Area, Sapporo; Multiple Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The site of the explosion in the Susukino district of Sapporo City

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:59 JST, November 26, 2024

A fire broke out in a building in the Susukino entertainment district, Sapporo, after an explosion was heard at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the fire department, several people were injured.

