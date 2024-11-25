Making of Iburigakko Smoked Pickled Daikon Radish Reaches Busiest Time of Year in Akita Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A woman works in a smoking hut with hundreds of daikon radishes hanging from the ceiling in Yokote, Akita Prefecture.

This is the busiest time of year for makers of iburigakko, or smoked pickled daikon radish. The local specialty is smoked using wood from mizunara trees for four to five days, then pickled in a mixture including brown rice and rice malt for about 60 days.

“I hope you’ll all appreciate its taste,” said Atsuko Takahashi, 73, who owns the smoking hut.