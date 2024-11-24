Preparations for Osaka Expo Underway amid Lack of Excitement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Preparations for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo are underway at Yumeshima, a manmade island in Konohana Ward, Osaka City, on May 11.

Osaka (Jiji Press)—With the 2025 World Exposition slated to open in the western Japan city of Osaka next spring, both central and local governments are accelerating preparations to attract visitors from Japan and abroad, while also promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Still, enthusiasm for the event has been muted, particularly after criticism over the venue’s construction costs, which have exceeded initial estimates.. The success of the Expo may hinge on its ability to offer compelling content and drive regional revitalization.

Expo 2025 will run from April 13 to Oct. 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay, under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Around 160 countries and regions, along with local governments in Japan and Japanese companies, are expected to have pavilions.

The Japanese government projects 28.2 million visitors, including an estimated 3.5 million from abroad, four times the number of international visitors at Expo 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

.. The basic structure of the Grand Ring, one of the world’s largest wooden structures and a key symbol of the Expo, was completed in August.

Although delayed, construction is now underway for many foreign pavilions. Germany’s facility, themed around a circular economy that minimizes waste, incorporates wood that can be reused after dismantling. Numerous other exhibits will also emphasize environmental sustainability.

A variety of events, including concerts and aquatic shows, will take place at the Expo venue. The Osaka prefectural government and municipal governments in the prefecture will host traditional “Danjiri Matsuri” cart-pulling festivals, while the Tokushima prefectural government plans to showcase “Awa Odori” dancing. In addition, visitors will have the chance to experience key aspects of Japanese culture through events spotlighting traditional kabuki dance-drama, and sumo wrestling.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has launched a multilingual portal site aimed at promoting tourism and encouraging overseas visitors to explore various regions of Japan. More than 200 tours and nature experience programs, developed in collaborations between local governments and travel agencies, will be showcased on the site. For example, Ishikawa Prefecture will offer a tour focused on Kutani-yaki, a traditional style of Japanese porcelain, with English and Chinese interpreters available to assist participants.

Some local governments are implementing unique publicity campaigns. During the Expo, the Izumisano city government in Osaka Prefecture will establish an exhibition hall near Kansai International Airport to showcase and sell local specialties from over 50 municipalities.

The city government also plans to host a Japan-U.S. sister city summit, inviting about 600 guests from the United States.

Izumisano Mayor Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu said, “This will be a perfect opportunity to revitalize local communities and expand the connected population” of nonresidents who regularly interact with and support locals.

Building national momentum for Expo 2025 poses a significant challenge for the organizers. A survey conducted by the Osaka prefectural and city governments late last year revealed that 33.8 pct of respondents expressed interest in visiting the Expo venue. The Expo association aims to sell 14 million advance tickets, but as of Sept. 25, only about 5.3 million tickets had been sold.

The sluggish ticket sales can be attributed to a “negative image” surrounding Expo 2025, primarily due to cost overruns. In November last year, it was revealed that the construction cost of the venue would reach ¥235 billion , 90 pct higher than initially projected, sparking public criticism.

A senior official from the association noted, “Outside of Osaka, there is little enthusiasm for the Expo, so we need to communicate the excitement (of the event).”

The Japanese government is subsidizing expenses incurred by local governments for interactions with countries participating in Expo 2025, aiming to foster a sense of connection to the event across wider areas. As of the end of August, 69 municipalities in 12 prefectures had engaged in related events, including exchange programs involving local children and staff from the embassies of participating countries in Japan.

The government also plans to send personnel to about 200 educational institutions nationwide, mainly elementary, junior high and senior high schools, to conduct classes that educate students about the experiences they can expect at the Expo in Osaka.