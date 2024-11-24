Japan’s Akita Pref. Sandfish Catch Likely Lowest on Record; Decline Attributed to Rising Sea Water Temperature
16:41 JST, November 24, 2024
AKITA – The catch of sandfish during September through June’s fishing season next year is expected to be around 100 tons, down about 10% from the previous year, it was revealed at a meeting with the Akita prefectural government and local fishing industry representatives on Saturday.
The catch is likely to be the lowest since 1995, when the fishing ban for sandfish, or “hatahata” in Japanese, was lifted. There has been no significant change in coastal seaweed beds where sandfish spawn. Rise in sea water temperatures is believed to have made an impact on the decrease.
Sandfish is known as a specialty of Akita Prefecture, where the fish is usually eaten grilled with salt or in hot pot dish.
