Sun-Dried Mullet Roe Delicacy Karasumi Shines as Favored New Year’s Dish; Work Progressing Smoothly Despite Delays
14:00 JST, November 24, 2024
Production of karasumi, a delicacy made by salting and sun-drying mullet roe, has hit its peak season in Owase, Mie Prefecture.
This traditional food is a staple for year-end gifts and New Year’s dishes. At the Hashisa Shoten store in the city, unfavorable weather delayed the start of the sun-drying process by about a month compared to previous years. However, since early this month, employees have been pushing their work forward at full speed. Karasumi, lined up on the shop’s rooftop, is flipped every few hours during the drying process, which takes about two weeks to achieve its lustrous amber finish.
The shop owner, 79-year-old Tadashi Hashimoto, expressed relief, saying, “It looks like we’ll be able to make it in time.”
