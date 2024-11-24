4.9 Quake Hits Japan’s Iwate Pref., Surrounding Areas; No Tsunami Expected
10:58 JST, November 24, 2024
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures at 8:22 a.m. on Sunday. Its epicenter was in the sea near Iwate Prefecture. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The temblor measured an intensity of 3 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Morioka and Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture, the agency said.
