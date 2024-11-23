Ukraine Likely to Participate in Osaka-Kansai Expo; Economic Recovery from War Sought
15:16 JST, November 23, 2024
Ukraine has made arrangements with Japan to participate in the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, which is set to begin in April, according to Japanese and Ukrainian government sources.
A victim of Russia’s aggression, Ukraine hopes to appeal for investments and to promote the country’s recovery from the war at the Expo, where 161 countries and regions are expected to be in attendance.
The European country communicated its intention to participate to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition and now plans to proceed with such official procedures as appointing government representatives and concluding participation contracts, the sources said.
Ukraine, which relies on Western countries to finance its war effort, had not announced its intention to participate in the Expo, where building a pavilion costs a significant amount of money. However, Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Ministry told The Yomiuri Shimbun earlier this month that it was now considering what to exhibit at the Expo.
Japan will likely provide the buildings, and the exhibition will likely be held in a Type B or Type C pavilion to keep costs down, according to a Japanese government official.
The Expo is expected to be abuzz with business negotiations and interactions between corporations. Ukraine hopes to revive its domestic economy, which has been weakened by Russia’s invasion, by attracting foreign investment through the Expo.
Russia had planned to participate in the Expo but withdrew last November.
