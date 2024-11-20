Earthquake Hits Northern Japan’s Aomori Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News



An earthquake struck Aomori Prefecture on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., measuring four on the seven-level Japanese seismic intensity scale. No tsunami is expected to result, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.1, occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Tremors with an intensity of four on the Japanese scale were recorded in the towns of Hiranai and Noheji, among others in the prefecture.