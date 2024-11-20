Home>Society>General News

Earthquake Hits Northern Japan’s Aomori Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:14 JST, November 20, 2024

An earthquake struck Aomori Prefecture on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., measuring four on the seven-level Japanese seismic intensity scale. No tsunami is expected to result, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.1, occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Tremors with an intensity of four on the Japanese scale were recorded in the towns of Hiranai and Noheji, among others in the prefecture.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING