Earthquake Hits Northern Japan’s Aomori Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected
16:14 JST, November 20, 2024
An earthquake struck Aomori Prefecture on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., measuring four on the seven-level Japanese seismic intensity scale. No tsunami is expected to result, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.1, occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers. Tremors with an intensity of four on the Japanese scale were recorded in the towns of Hiranai and Noheji, among others in the prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Approach Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands on Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention