Coldest Morning of the Season Occurs in Many Locations Across Japan; Lowest Temperature Recorded in Chitose, Hokkaido Pref. at -10.7 C
13:30 JST, November 19, 2024
Cold air drifting over the Japanese archipelago caused the coldest morning of the season in many places on Tuesday. In the Marunouchi district in Tokyo, people were seen wearing coats on their way to work.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the lowest temperatures recorded on the day were minus 10.7 C in Chitose, Hokkaido, minus 5.2 C in Fukushima, and 7.1 C in Nagoya, all of which were the coldest temperatures of the season so far. The temperature in central Tokyo was 7.9 C.
The cold weather is expected to ease slightly nationwide on Wednesday.
