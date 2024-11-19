Coldest Morning of the Season Occurs in Many Locations Across Japan; Lowest Temperature Recorded in Chitose, Hokkaido Pref. at -10.7 C

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People wearing coats and other winter clothes are seen commuting in the cold in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Cold air drifting over the Japanese archipelago caused the coldest morning of the season in many places on Tuesday. In the Marunouchi district in Tokyo, people were seen wearing coats on their way to work.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the lowest temperatures recorded on the day were minus 10.7 C in Chitose, Hokkaido, minus 5.2 C in Fukushima, and 7.1 C in Nagoya, all of which were the coldest temperatures of the season so far. The temperature in central Tokyo was 7.9 C.

The cold weather is expected to ease slightly nationwide on Wednesday.