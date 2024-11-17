Traditional Japanese Celebratory Event Held Near Tokyo; Crowds Gather to Mark Completion of Building’s Frame with Mochimaki
16:58 JST, November 17, 2024
A mochimaki event was held in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, and various small items such as snacks and handicrafts were tossed to the crowd.
Mochimaki is a traditional Japanese event in which rice cakes are given to people to celebrate the completion of a building’s frame. However, these days, it is not common practice.
The event in Soka was held to mark the completion of the fame of the Soka Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s new building, which is currently under construction.
Hundreds of people gathered in the morning at the construction site, which was the venue for the event. Traditionally, mochi are tossed at mochimaki events, but for safety reasons, other items were thrown instead. The items included Soka rice crackers, small snacks, rubber balls that can be exchanged for mochi, dish cloths made from yukata material and tissue covers made from dyed fabric.
Attendees also received a bag containing such items as mochi made from Soka rice cracker dough.
Prior to the mochimaki, the local scaffolding worker’ union put on a traditional performance in which they waved a matoi flag while singing a traditional work song called kiyari, which is now sung a celebratory events.
Small amounts of sake, rice and salt were also thrown at the four corner pillars of the building under construction as part of a Shinto ritual.
The new building, which will also serve as a shelter in the event of a disaster and a community exchange center, is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Typhoon Kong-rey Expected to Turn into Tropical Storm after Possible Pass Over Taiwan
-
Typhoon Kong-rey to Approach Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands on Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention