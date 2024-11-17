Traditional Japanese Celebratory Event Held Near Tokyo; Crowds Gather to Mark Completion of Building’s Frame with Mochimaki

The Japan News

People toss items into the crowd at a mochimaki event in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.

A mochimaki event was held in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday, and various small items such as snacks and handicrafts were tossed to the crowd.

Mochimaki is a traditional Japanese event in which rice cakes are given to people to celebrate the completion of a building’s frame. However, these days, it is not common practice.

The event in Soka was held to mark the completion of the fame of the Soka Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s new building, which is currently under construction.

The Japan News

A crowd is seen at a mochimaki event in Soka on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered in the morning at the construction site, which was the venue for the event. Traditionally, mochi are tossed at mochimaki events, but for safety reasons, other items were thrown instead. The items included Soka rice crackers, small snacks, rubber balls that can be exchanged for mochi, dish cloths made from yukata material and tissue covers made from dyed fabric.

Attendees also received a bag containing such items as mochi made from Soka rice cracker dough.

The Japan News

Members of the Soka scaffolding workers’ union perform a kiyari song and wave a matoi flag.

Prior to the mochimaki, the local scaffolding worker’ union put on a traditional performance in which they waved a matoi flag while singing a traditional work song called kiyari, which is now sung a celebratory events.

Small amounts of sake, rice and salt were also thrown at the four corner pillars of the building under construction as part of a Shinto ritual.

The new building, which will also serve as a shelter in the event of a disaster and a community exchange center, is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.