Typhoon Usagi Heading to Taiwan; Okinawa Region Warned of Heavy Rain

The Japan News



The strong Typhoon Man-yi, or Typhoon No. 24, was moving westward at 30 kph over the ocean east of the Philippines as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said that its central pressure is 992 hectopascals with the maximum wind speed near the center at 30 meters per second, or 72 kph.

Man-yi is expected to cross Luzon Island and reach the South China Sea on Monday before moving further west.

Additionally, Typhoon Usagi, or Typhoon No. 25, is heading toward Taiwan.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, it was moving northwest at 15 kph through the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan, and is expected to reach Taiwan on Saturday. Usagi will turn into a tropical cyclone at 9 a.m. on Sunday but remain stationary to the south of the Okinawa region. People in the region are being urged to be on alert for heavy rain.