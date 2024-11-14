Typhoon Usagi Strengthening, Moving Northwest East of Philippines
10:41 JST, November 14, 2024
Typhoon Usagi, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was getting stronger and moving in a northwest direction east of the Philippines on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Its central pressure was 940 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed 70 meters per second, or 252 kph as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the agency.
