Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Usagi Strengthening, Moving Northwest East of Philippines


The Japan News

10:41 JST, November 14, 2024

Typhoon Usagi, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was getting stronger and moving in a northwest direction east of the Philippines on Thursday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Its central pressure was 940 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed 70 meters per second, or 252 kph as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING