Seiyu to Start Selling Taiwanese Rice Thursday; Has Similar Taste to Japanese Rice But Is 20％ Cheaper

Courtesy of Seiyu Co.

“Musubi no Sato” rice produced in Taiwan

Seiyu Co. will start selling rice produced in Taiwan on Thursday in response to a steep rise in the price of rice, the company said Tuesday. It is rare for a major supermarket to sell rice produced overseas, but this Taiwanese rice is said to be 20% cheaper than the domestic equivalent and similar in flavor and texture.

The rice, which is milled in Taiwan and packaged in Japan, will be sold under the name “Musubi no Sato” at a price of ¥2,797 for a five-kilogram bag. The rice is the same short-grain japonica rice as the domestically produced version and can be cooked in the same way, according to the company. It will be sold at 138 stores in the Kanto region.

Since August, demand for rice has surged in Japan, leading to temporary shortages at supermarkets. Prices are still relatively high, and Seiyu’s retail prices have risen approximately 70-80% since last year. Seiyu decided to sell Taiwanese rice because it has a taste that satisfies customers, they claim.