Typhoon Usagi Strengthening, Moving West-Northwest East of Philippines; Approaching Okinawa Pref.’s Sakishima Islands
11:28 JST, November 13, 2024
Typhoon Usagi, also referred to as Typhoon No. 25, was getting stronger and moving in a west-northwest direction east of the Philippines on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Its central pressure was 975 hectopascals and its maximum instantaneous wind speed 35 meters per second, or 126 kph, according to the agency.
The typhoon is expected to change course north-northeastward around Saturday, and then move closer to Okinawa Prefecture’s Sakishima Islands.
